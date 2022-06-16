Garde Capital Inc. Sells 782 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.46. 148,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,322,590. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.