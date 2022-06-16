Garde Capital Inc. Sells 9,011 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 15.9% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Garde Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $162,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $24,243,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 198.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $8.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,183. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $216.49 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

