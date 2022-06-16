Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.80. 15,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 207,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $481.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.85.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 20.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Garrett Motion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 287,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Garrett Motion by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 27,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Garrett Motion by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

