Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Trading 8.5% Higher

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.84 and last traded at $7.80. 15,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 207,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $481.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.85.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 59.33% and a net margin of 19.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.
Garrett Motion Company Profile (NYSE:GTX)
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
