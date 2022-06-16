Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) vs. Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Idaho Strategic Resources (OTCMKTS:NJMC – Get Rating) and Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Idaho Strategic Resources and Gatos Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idaho Strategic Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Gatos Silver 0 6 0 0 2.00

Gatos Silver has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.01%. Given Gatos Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gatos Silver is more favorable than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Risk & Volatility

Idaho Strategic Resources has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Gatos Silver’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idaho Strategic Resources $5.68 million 12.76 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A

Gatos Silver has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Idaho Strategic Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Idaho Strategic Resources and Gatos Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idaho Strategic Resources -31.71% -21.53% -14.93% Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Idaho Strategic Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gatos Silver beats Idaho Strategic Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idaho Strategic Resources (Get Rating)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. engages in the exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Chest Mine that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering an area of 280 acres and 90 unpatented claims mine covering an area of 1,390 acres located in Murray, Idaho. The company was formerly known as New Jersey Mining Company. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

