GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $71.50 to $48.90 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ:GDS traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. GDS has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.09.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GDS will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in GDS by 13.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,130,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,111,000 after purchasing an additional 953,820 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,773,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200,101 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GDS by 68.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd lifted its stake in GDS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd now owns 2,743,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,400,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GDS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.