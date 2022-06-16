General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 5,934 shares of company stock worth $163,565 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in General American Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in General American Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GAM traded down $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,331. General American Investors has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71.

General American Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

