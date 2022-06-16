Geometric Wealth Advisors Invests $343,000 in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. CME Group accounts for 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,173,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in CME Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.73.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $201.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

