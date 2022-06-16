Geometric Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,812,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,084,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after buying an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,959,000 after buying an additional 636,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,864,000.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $5.95 on Thursday, hitting $183.69. The stock had a trading volume of 92,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,182. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $185.27 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

