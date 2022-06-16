Gitcoin (GTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $17.48 Million

Gitcoin (GTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Gitcoin has a total market cap of $33.67 million and approximately $17.48 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00011394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gitcoin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Gitcoin

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

