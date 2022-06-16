Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.37

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

