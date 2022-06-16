GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.45) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.73) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,757.50 ($21.33).
Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,718.60 ($20.86) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,726.53 ($33.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £87.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,754.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,655.93.
About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)
GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.