GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.06) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.85) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($22.45) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 1,750 ($21.24) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.73) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,757.50 ($21.33).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,718.60 ($20.86) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,726.53 ($33.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £87.37 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,754.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,655.93.

In other news, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($25.66) per share, with a total value of £58,980.60 ($71,587.09).

About GlaxoSmithKline (Get Rating)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

