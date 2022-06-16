Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.19

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 178273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.
In other Global Business Travel Group news, Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Global Business Travel Group Company Profile (NYSE:GBTG)
