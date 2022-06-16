Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.19

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 178273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

In other Global Business Travel Group news, Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile (NYSE:GBTG)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

