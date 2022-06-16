Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG) vs. E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Head-To-Head Contrast

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares E2open Parent and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -38.96% -3.73% -2.33% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for E2open Parent and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent currently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 75.50%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Glory Star New Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E2open Parent and Glory Star New Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million 5.35 -$165.78 million ($0.87) -8.68 Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.32 $35.29 million N/A N/A

Glory Star New Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Summary

E2open Parent beats Glory Star New Media Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

