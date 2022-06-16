GMS (NYSE:GMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.91

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 6282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMS. Loop Capital began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on GMS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Get GMS alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.99.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 36,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 217,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,608,665 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GMS by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in GMS by 93.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 26,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile (NYSE:GMS)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.