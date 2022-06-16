Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.94

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 10982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,392,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.