Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.94

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.94 and last traded at $40.14, with a volume of 10982 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.
GDEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Golden Entertainment from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.59.
Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)
Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.