GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 697,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,113,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $178.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.20.
GoldMining Company Profile (NYSEMKT:GLDG)
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoldMining (GLDG)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.