GoldMining (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Stock Price Down 1.7%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.14. Approximately 697,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,113,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market cap of $178.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoldMining by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

