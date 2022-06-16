Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIMGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants (Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

