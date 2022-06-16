Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.01. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.