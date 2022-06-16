Goose Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $16,571.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $65,507.70 and approximately $16,571.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004765 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,006.83 or 1.00014737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00112172 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Goose Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.