Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Trading Up 2.4%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. Approximately 6,323 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 8,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.76.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,984,000.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.