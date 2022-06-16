Graham (NYSE:GHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $546.75

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $546.75 and last traded at $546.75, with a volume of 35 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $564.41.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $602.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $914.72 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is 9.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Graham by 57.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 10.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Graham by 90.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

