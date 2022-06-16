Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $61.84. 1,307,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,848,785. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.42 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

