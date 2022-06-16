Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after acquiring an additional 21,931 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

EW stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.30. The company had a trading volume of 44,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,385. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total value of $876,499.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

