Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Update

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Gravity by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 85,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ GRVY traded down $2.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 24,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. Gravity has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $142.49. The stock has a market cap of $354.24 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

About Gravity

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

