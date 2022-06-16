Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Short Interest Up 28.6% in May

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Green Planet Bioengineering stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Green Planet Bioengineering has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

Get Green Planet Bioengineering alerts:

About Green Planet Bioengineering (Get Rating)

Green Planet Bioengineering Co Ltd. operates as a shell company, with the purpose of acquisition and merging with an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Planet Bioengineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.