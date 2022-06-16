Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Lynne Weedall Acquires 1,000 Shares

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) insider Lynne Weedall bought 1,000 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,901 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £19,010 ($23,073.19).

Shares of LON:GRG traded down GBX 55 ($0.67) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,902 ($23.09). The stock had a trading volume of 417,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. Greggs plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,873 ($22.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,443 ($41.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,227.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,566.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($43.69) price objective on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($40.54) to GBX 2,900 ($35.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

