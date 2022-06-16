Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GRPN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on Groupon to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Groupon from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Groupon from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of GRPN opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average of $20.28. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $451.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The coupon company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.14). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Groupon will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Groupon news, insider Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,631,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,925,044 shares of company stock valued at $33,421,981 in the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,007 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Groupon by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 997,763 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,063 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Groupon by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 568,767 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 193,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

