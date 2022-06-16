Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 198,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,311,516 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. The firm had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

