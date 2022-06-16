Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 198,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,311,516 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.24.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.0876 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.58%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
