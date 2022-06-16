Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.00

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$28.00 and last traded at C$28.71, with a volume of 2101 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GCG shares. CIBC cut their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$740.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.79.

Guardian Capital Group ( TSE:GCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$75.07 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.82%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Investment management, Wealth management, Corporate activities and investment segments. The Investment management segment provides investment management services provided to clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.