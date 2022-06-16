Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu Acquires 1,000 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of GWRE stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.21. 619,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,248. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $130.95.
Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $5,641,000.
About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.