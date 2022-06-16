Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu Acquires 1,000 Shares

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) Director Marcus Ryu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.81 per share, for a total transaction of $70,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,406.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.21. 619,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,248. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.61 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $118.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 447,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after buying an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $4,682,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $5,641,000.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

