Gulden Price Reaches $0.0025 on Top Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003175 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00219352 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006730 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000839 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 563,635,131 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

