GXChain (GXC) Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002061 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $31.82 million and $17,122.00 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000207 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,964,464 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.