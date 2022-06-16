Hahn Capital Management LLC Has $9.33 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hahn Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $34.97. 21,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,672. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $56.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

