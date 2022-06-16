Handy (HANDY) Trading Down 70.9% Over Last Week

Handy (HANDY) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Handy has a total market cap of $655,808.99 and approximately $238,391.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handy has traded 70.9% lower against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 218% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,023.05 or 0.47713722 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00418462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00083873 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.