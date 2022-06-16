Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €194.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($202.08) price target on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HNR1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($213.54) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($150.00) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($181.25) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($187.50) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of HNR1 opened at €143.15 ($149.11) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €144.12 and a 200 day moving average of €156.52. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($98.70) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($121.22).

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

