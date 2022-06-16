Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 371,600 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the May 15th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HAYN stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,470. The firm has a market cap of $406.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.35. Haynes International has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Haynes International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 546,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Haynes International by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Haynes International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,018,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

