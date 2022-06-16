Head-To-Head Contrast: Augusta Gold (AUGG) versus Its Peers

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Augusta Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Augusta Gold’s peers have a beta of 0.52, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Augusta Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A 61.21% 38.64% Augusta Gold Competitors -132.33% 6.11% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Augusta Gold and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Augusta Gold Competitors 568 1969 2615 80 2.42

Augusta Gold presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 157.54%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 38.81%. Given Augusta Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Augusta Gold and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A $3.45 million 7.55 Augusta Gold Competitors $8.26 billion $2.12 billion -5.91

Augusta Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.2% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Augusta Gold beats its peers on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Augusta Gold (Get Rating)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

