Head-To-Head Survey: EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)

EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

EuroSite Power has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Via Renewables has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.9% of Via Renewables shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.1% of Via Renewables shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EuroSite Power and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroSite Power -0.19% -0.10% -0.08% Via Renewables 6.33% 36.29% 7.02%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EuroSite Power and Via Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroSite Power $4.44 million N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A Via Renewables $393.48 million 0.69 $5.20 million $1.14 6.70

Via Renewables has higher revenue and earnings than EuroSite Power.

Summary

Via Renewables beats EuroSite Power on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EuroSite Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

EuroSite Power Inc., owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Via Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of March 2, 2022, the company operated in 101 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 408,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

