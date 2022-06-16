Head to Head Survey: Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OppFi and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OppFi N/A 11.47% 3.09% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

OppFi has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OppFi and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OppFi 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 4 0 2.00

OppFi currently has a consensus price target of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 153.64%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 88.7% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OppFi and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OppFi $350.57 million 1.08 $25.55 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 5.42 $399.33 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi.

Summary

OppFi beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

OppFi Company Profile (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc. operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

