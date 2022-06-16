HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $827.00 million-$837.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $826.16 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HealthEquity from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of HQY stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.21. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -103.36, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.08.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

