Helix (HLIX) Market Cap Hits $23,250.56

Helix (HLIX) traded 81.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $23,250.56 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helix Profile

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

