Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MOMO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $869.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $16.11.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 259,934 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,406 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 767,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 753,456 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

