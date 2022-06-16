Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.62

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 47698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon acquired 10,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,667.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,495 shares of company stock valued at $156,123. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 81,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 798,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after purchasing an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

