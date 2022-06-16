Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $80.01

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.01 and last traded at $81.59, with a volume of 596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.75 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.53 million, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.30). Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 30.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 46.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

