H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 40,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.14. 2,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,091. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07.

