Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SNLN)

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $16.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 678.9% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 89,966 shares in the last quarter.

