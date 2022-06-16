HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Purchases $6,980,829.28 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 467,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,918,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,827,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireRight alerts:

On Monday, June 13th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 513,259 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $7,529,509.53.

On Thursday, June 9th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 8,328 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $124,920.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 7,218 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $106,826.40.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 52,471 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $769,749.57.

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $325,083.15.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59.

NYSE HRT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 1,043,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,109. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $14.70. HireRight Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.46 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,518,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,935,000.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.