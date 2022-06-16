Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.25

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.25 and traded as low as $98.81. Hitachi shares last traded at $99.63, with a volume of 41,342 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.35 billion. Hitachi had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 5.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

