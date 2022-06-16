HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 2,115,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,375. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1.55.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

