HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Short Interest Up 43.9% in May

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 2,115,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,375. The company has a current ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 17.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1.55.
HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HIVE)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.