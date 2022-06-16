Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.71

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$25.71 and last traded at C$25.71, with a volume of 55224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$27.41.

HCG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.99.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.7831331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.28%.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

