Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $277.48

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $277.48 and last traded at $278.79, with a volume of 96656 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $283.16.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.86.

Get Home Depot alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $283.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.26.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.